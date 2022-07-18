Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BNGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,308. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $456.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.