Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 470 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

