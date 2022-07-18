Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

