Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

