Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.62 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

