Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 805 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

