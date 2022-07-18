Biswap (BSW) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Biswap (BSW) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $87.79 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biswap has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
