BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0494 on Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $278,807.79 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,858,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,646,558 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

