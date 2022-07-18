BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $608.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $621.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.