BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $605.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,700. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

