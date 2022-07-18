Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,841 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 142,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.21. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,412. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

