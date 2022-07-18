Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

