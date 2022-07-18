BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $700.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.