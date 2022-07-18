BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.70. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

