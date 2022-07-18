BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
LEO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.70. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
