Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
