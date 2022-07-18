Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 403.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 336,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 5.0 %

Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,470. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 68.09%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

