Bounty0x Market Capitalization Achieves $186,781.20 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $186,781.20 and approximately $30,293.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

