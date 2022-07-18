Bowman & Co S.C. Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

