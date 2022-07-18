Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $209.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average is $237.74. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

