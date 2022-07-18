Bowman & Co S.C. Has $947,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.94 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

