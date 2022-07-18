Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New $510,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

