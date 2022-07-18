Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 5.4 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.73 and its 200-day moving average is $493.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

