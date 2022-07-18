Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $117.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

