BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 254,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,777,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.