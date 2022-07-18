Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgetown stock remained flat at $9.94 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,254. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

