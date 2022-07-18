Brokerages Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Target Price at $9.50

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Diana Shipping by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 5.0 %

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.83%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

