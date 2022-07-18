Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $265.09

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.09.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

