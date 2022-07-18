Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $52.76

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

