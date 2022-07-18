Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.36. Randstad has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $40.31.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.