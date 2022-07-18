Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($23.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($24.62) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,982 ($23.57).

Shares of BRBY traded up GBX 64.50 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,651 ($19.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,656. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,684.69. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,199 ($26.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,631.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.03.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.24), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($661,882.85).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

