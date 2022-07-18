Bytom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00258169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001396 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,463,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,658,575 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

