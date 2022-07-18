Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Up 1.6%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.90 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.88). 1,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.85).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million and a PE ratio of 3,150.00.

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

