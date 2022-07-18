Callisto Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,689.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $11,689.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.06798860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

