Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 9.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 101,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,346,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 286,229 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

