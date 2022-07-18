Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326. Capcom has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get Capcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.