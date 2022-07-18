Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $458.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,875. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.