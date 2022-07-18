Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citrix Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,547 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

CTXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.54. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,552. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

