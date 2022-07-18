Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $6.22 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.28. 105,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

