Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.99. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,937. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $203.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

