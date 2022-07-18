Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

