Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

FEZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

