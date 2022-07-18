Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 150 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 136,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,624. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

