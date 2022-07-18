Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 23,167 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $41.25. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,963. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

