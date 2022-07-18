Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300,405 shares of company stock worth $1,322,109. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
