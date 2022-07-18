CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Price Performance

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDK Global

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,443,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 23.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,545,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 489,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,491,000 after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

