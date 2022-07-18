CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 168,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 138,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,251,414. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

