CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.03. 28,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

