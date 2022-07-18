CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 14.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.49. 13,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.