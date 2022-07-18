CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 5,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.