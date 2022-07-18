CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,077,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,767 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

